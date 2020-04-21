Mother Dies After 911 Call Ends in Screams, Son Arrested: CVPD

A woman who screamed while on the phone with 911 dispatchers Monday night was found in her Chula Vista home with stab wounds and later died at the hospital, according to police.

A man believed to be the victim's son was taken into custody shortly after police arrived at the home on Merced River Road off E. Palomar Street, according to CVPD Lt. John English.

The mother called 911 at around 9 p.m. and spoke with dispatchers briefly before she began to scream over the phone, Lt. English said. The reason for her call was unclear.

As officers arrived, the made contact with a man on his way out of the home. He ran from officers and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit. English said he is believed to be the victim's son.

Inside the home, police found the woman with severe stab wounds. She was transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest where she died from her injuries, English said.

