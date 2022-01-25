Lakeside

Mother Dead, Son Arrested in Lakeside

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC

A man was arrested after deputies found his mother fatally injured in Lakeside home.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, the 51-year-old man called 911, claiming he'd taken too much of his medication and "doesn't remember what happened, but thinks he hurt his mom pretty bad" according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When deputies arrived, the mother was in severe condition inside the residence. It was not immediately clear whether the woman died at the scene or at a hospital.

The son was taken into custody in connection with the mother's death, deputies said.

Local

Covid-19 Oct 26, 2021

Latest Coronavirus Updates: San Diego County Reports 20 Deaths, 108 New Hospitalizations

coronavirus pandemic 7 hours ago

Lovers' Quarrel: Has the Pandemic Helped, Hurt or Completely Busted Your Relationship?

The identities of both son and mother were not released. The San Diego Sheriff's Department homicide investigators are working on the case.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LakesideSan Diego CountySDSOarrestdeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us