Mother Dead, Son Arrested in Lakeside

A man was arrested after deputies found his mother fatally injured in Lakeside home.

Around 1:15 p.m. Monday, the 51-year-old man called 911, claiming he'd taken too much of his medication and "doesn't remember what happened, but thinks he hurt his mom pretty bad" according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



When deputies arrived, the mother was in severe condition inside the residence. It was not immediately clear whether the woman died at the scene or at a hospital.

The son was taken into custody in connection with the mother's death, deputies said.

The identities of both son and mother were not released. The San Diego Sheriff's Department homicide investigators are working on the case.