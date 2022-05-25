Mother, Child on Bikes Struck By Suspected DUI Driver in Imperial Beach

A mother and her child were taken to a hospital after being thrown from their bikes by a pickup, authorities said Wednesday.

A 78-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on 11th Street when he collided with two bicyclists crossing the street at Fern Avenue around 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The mother was taken to a hospital in a stable condition suffering serious injuries, and the child suffered minor injuries. The child was treated

Police arrested the driver and he was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Imperial Beach Traffic deputies and the Sheriff's STAR Team was handling the investigation.