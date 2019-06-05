SDPD Investigates Mission Valley Motel Shooting That Injured 1 - NBC 7 San Diego
SDPD Investigates Mission Valley Motel Shooting That Injured 1

By Andrew Johnson

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    One person has been shot at a motel in Mission Valley early Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

    The incident occurred at around 4:10 a.m. near Motel 6 on Hotel Circle North, SDPD said.

    First responders arrived on scene to treat the victim.

    Police have not confirmed the extent of the person’s injuries at this time; however, the victim was later transported to UCSD Medical Center.

    Multiple police patrol cars could be seen parked outside the motel's entrance.

    SDPD continues to investigate the area.

    No other information was available.

