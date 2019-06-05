One person has been shot at a motel in Mission Valley early Wednesday morning, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident occurred at around 4:10 a.m. near Motel 6 on Hotel Circle North, SDPD said.

First responders arrived on scene to treat the victim.

Police have not confirmed the extent of the person’s injuries at this time; however, the victim was later transported to UCSD Medical Center.

Multiple police patrol cars could be seen parked outside the motel's entrance.

SDPD continues to investigate the area.

No other information was available.

