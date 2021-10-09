Mostly Sunny Skies Forecast for San Diego County

Dry and slightly warmer weather was predicted this weekend ahead of a cold trough expected to strengthen over the Great Basin Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Marine layer clouds west of the mountains Saturday morning were expected to dissipate, forecasters said, bringing mostly sunny skies in the afternoon along with breezy west winds in the mountains and deserts.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be around 70 degrees with overnight lows of 54-59. Valley highs will be 68-73 with overnight lows of 50-55. Mountain highs were expected to be 63-72 with overnight lows of 43-50. Highs in the deserts will be around 86 with overnight lows of 56-66.

Warmer weather today and Sunday will be followed by cooler, windy weather Monday afternoon and evening as a trough moves in from the north. #cawx pic.twitter.com/JLwCg4N6AS — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 9, 2021

Monday was expected to be noticeably cooler and windier as a strong trough digs southward across the Great Basin, the NWS said. This was forecast to have enough moisture for possible showers Monday afternoon and evening, primarily in the mountains. But a few hundredths of an inch could fall in the inland valleys.

The system may bring the first snow of the season to the mountains above 5,000 feet, the weather service said.

Gusty northwest winds were predicted to affect all areas Monday afternoon and evening.

Coastal winds were expected to increase to 15-25 mph and the mountain and desert winds from 20-35 mph with gusts from 50-55 mph.

In the outer waters this weekend, northwest winds were predicted to gust to around 20 knots. Stronger northwest winds were likely Monday and Tuesday, with gusts of 25 to 30 knots.