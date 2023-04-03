Mostly Rainless San Diego Storm to Bring Winds and High Surf Before Warm-Up

A storm system sweeping across California will largely avoid San Diego, although the county will see some of the storm's effects in the form of cooler temperatures, gusty winds and high surf Monday.

Choppy surf and possible rip currents are expected at the beaches this week with some waves reaching 8 to 10 feet in San Diego County. A high surf advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Winds also picked up Monday morning but the most powerful gusts were expected in the afternoon and evening. Coastal areas will see gusts in the 45 mph range, according to the National Weather Service. Along the coast and in the valleys, a wind advisory was issued from noon Monday to 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When is pollen spreading through San Diego and what contributes to an increase in pollen at certain times? NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explains.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The mountains and deserts will experience even stronger winds with the potential for some gusts reaching up to a whopping 85 mph. The NWS warned those conditions could cause problems for drivers on Interstate 8 and other far east county roadways. A high wind warning was in effect from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

The distant storm was also cooling temperatures to start the week. High temperatures are expected to be about 20 degrees below average. Overnight temperatures could drop into the 30s and inland areas could experience frost.

The weather pattern will make a 180 starting Wednesday and the county will begin to warm up. Easter weekend is expected to be stereotypically sunny and temperatures are expected to be about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year by Sunday.