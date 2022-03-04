Most San Diego Shows, Events Still Happening Despite Wet Weather

It will be a busy weekend in San Diego, and despite the rain, it won't keep any major events from taking place.

Friday afternoon, San Diego's Embarcadero was busy with locals and tourists during a break for the rain. However, for Jose Ortiz, he doesn't mind the wet weather.

"It does affect my day because I'm always outside," Jose said. "I just kind of decide what to wear, but I like it."

Ashari likes it too, but her idea of a rainy day is a little different.

"Staying home, honestly, I'm quite the homebody, so I like staying home and just being cozy," Ashari said.

Just across the way Friday, setup continued for this weekend's two-day music festival CRSSD, which will bring crowds of music lovers to Waterfront Park Saturday and Sunday.

At the other end of downtown, one of country music's biggest stars is set to perform. Garth Brooks will be at Petco Park Saturday night.



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Between the two major events, San Diegans should expect traffic across the downtown area.

However, not every show can go on with the rain. Vanessa Alvarez, the information officer for Eastlake Little League, says the league postponed its opening day ceremonies and games due to the rain.

"We were planning on having opening day this weekend, having 500 players, plus their families, with local community members and vendors, and we decided because of this rain, we just didn't want to put any more stress on the fields," Alvarez said.

Outside of the anticipation for another season, the start of this one holds extra sentimental value. The league will be honoring the lives of its beloved coach, Randy Whitney as well as a former star player, Micah Pietila-Wiggs.

"We don't want to welcome the season and open the season, which has been a long time coming with this type of weather, we need that sunshine," Alvarez.

The league has been prepping the field for the opening weekend since September, but Alvarez says waiting for the sunshine will be worth it.

Instead, the opening ceremonies and start of the season for Eastlake Little are set for Saturday, March 12.