Most Popular Food Orders During the Pandemic

Food delivery apps are growing in popularity because of the stay-at-home orders across the nation. One reason is because people are ordering more from local restaurants, trying to support small businesses affected by public health orders.

Each of the major food delivery apps have also made some changes, such as waiving delivery fees or deferring commissions for local restaurants.

Uber Eats just released its data from March, showing which foods were the most popular.

The most popular foods ordered through its app were french fries, followed by pad Thai, garlic naan, chicken tikka masala, and miso soup.

The 5 most popular desserts were tiramisu, baklava, cheesecake, banana pudding, and churros.

Uber Eats also broke down its data by state. It found Californians ordered more chicken tikka masala than anywhere else.

Below is their list of 3 dozen states and the most popular food item ordered there.

State Most Popular Dish
Arizona French Fries
California Chicken Tikka Masala
Colorado Carne Asada Fries
Connecticut Burrito Bowl
Florida French Fries
Georgia Pad Thai
Hawaii BBQ Mixed Plate
Illinois French Fries
Indiana Waffle Fries
Iowa Large Poké Bowl
Kentucky Pad Thai
Louisiana Chips and Queso
Maine Cheese Pazzo Bread
Maryland Egg, Bacon + Cheese
Massachusetts Burrito
Michigan Pad Thai
Minnesota Garlic Naan
Missouri Crab Rangoon
Montana Enchiladas
Nevada Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
New Jersey Chicken Sandwich
New York Jerk Chicken
North Carolina Nachos
Ohio Notso Fries
Oklahoma Spicy Tuna Roll
Oregon Fried Chicken
Pennsylvania Cheesesteak
Rhode Island Hot Dog
South Carolina French Fries
Tennessee Pad Thai
Texas Pad Thai
Utah Carne Asada Fries
Virginia Fries
Washington Fries
Wisconsin Crab Rangoon

Uber Eats is also rolling out a new way for people to support their favorite restaurants. The pilot program is already being used in New York and will roll out to the rest of the country soon.

"Customers who place an order in the Uber Eats app will have the opportunity to add a contribution that will go directly to that restaurant," said a spokesperson for Uber. "[We] will then match each donation dollar for dollar up to $5 million to the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund."

