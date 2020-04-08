Most Popular Food Orders During the Pandemic

Food delivery apps are growing in popularity because of the stay-at-home orders across the nation. One reason is because people are ordering more from local restaurants, trying to support small businesses affected by public health orders.

Each of the major food delivery apps have also made some changes, such as waiving delivery fees or deferring commissions for local restaurants.

Uber Eats just released its data from March, showing which foods were the most popular.

The most popular foods ordered through its app were french fries, followed by pad Thai, garlic naan, chicken tikka masala, and miso soup.

The 5 most popular desserts were tiramisu, baklava, cheesecake, banana pudding, and churros.

Uber Eats also broke down its data by state. It found Californians ordered more chicken tikka masala than anywhere else.

Below is their list of 3 dozen states and the most popular food item ordered there.

State Most Popular Dish Arizona French Fries California Chicken Tikka Masala Colorado Carne Asada Fries Connecticut Burrito Bowl Florida French Fries Georgia Pad Thai Hawaii BBQ Mixed Plate Illinois French Fries Indiana Waffle Fries Iowa Large Poké Bowl Kentucky Pad Thai Louisiana Chips and Queso Maine Cheese Pazzo Bread Maryland Egg, Bacon + Cheese Massachusetts Burrito Michigan Pad Thai Minnesota Garlic Naan Missouri Crab Rangoon Montana Enchiladas Nevada Chicken Teriyaki Bowl New Jersey Chicken Sandwich New York Jerk Chicken North Carolina Nachos Ohio Notso Fries Oklahoma Spicy Tuna Roll Oregon Fried Chicken Pennsylvania Cheesesteak Rhode Island Hot Dog South Carolina French Fries Tennessee Pad Thai Texas Pad Thai Utah Carne Asada Fries Virginia Fries Washington Fries Wisconsin Crab Rangoon

Uber Eats is also rolling out a new way for people to support their favorite restaurants. The pilot program is already being used in New York and will roll out to the rest of the country soon.

"Customers who place an order in the Uber Eats app will have the opportunity to add a contribution that will go directly to that restaurant," said a spokesperson for Uber. "[We] will then match each donation dollar for dollar up to $5 million to the National Restaurant Association’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund."