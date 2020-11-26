Most City Offices Closed for Thanksgiving, Transit Routes on Sunday Schedules

All administrative offices in San Diego will be closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving Day holiday, while public transportation around the county will largely run on limited Sunday schedules.

The City of San Diego's Development Services Department will provide limited services on Friday.

Curbside trash, recyclables and yard waste will not be collected Thursday for customers served by the city's Environmental Services Department.

Thursday's normally scheduled collection will occur on Friday, and Friday's collection will occur on Saturday. Residents in other cities should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.

The Miramar Landfill will be closed Thursday. Torrey Pines, Mission Bay and Balboa Park golf courses will be open until 3 p.m. Holiday rates will apply. All San Diego skate parks will be open.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed, including the Balboa Park Activity Center, Botanical Building, Casa del Prado, Municipal Gym and War Memorial Building. Check with other individual museums and attractions for their holiday schedules.

All city reservoirs will be closed. Chollas Lake will also be closed. Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets and yellow zones within San Diego will not be enforced. Red, white and blue zones are still enforced every day. Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary, please read posted signage.

Also closed Thursday:

all libraries and book pickup service;

city pools;

the city-owned refuse/recyclables container sales office on Miramar Place;

Open Space and Maintenance Assessment district offices;

the Testing, Employment Information Center and

Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department; and

the Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to

domestic violence should call 9-1-1 and/or the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-

888-385-4657.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews will not be

impacted by holiday closures. City recreation centers are closed due to the

COVID-19 public health order.

On Thursday, all North County Transit District buses and trains will operate on a Sunday service schedule. Currently, weekend Coaster service is suspended due to COVID-19 service reductions. Therefore, Coaster trains will not run on this holiday.

On Friday, all NCTD buses and all trains will operate on a normal

weekday service schedule.

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains will not accept Coaster fare through Monday, November 30. During this time, Coaster passengers that utilize the Rail-2-Rail program will need to have a reservation and purchase Amtrak fare for Amtrak trains.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System bus and trolley services will operate primarily on a Sunday schedule on Thursday, and most service will return to a regular weekday schedule on Friday.

On Thursday, no service will be provided on Rapid Express Routes 280 or 290, Rapid routes 204, 237 and Express Routes 50, 60, 110, 150 and most Express bus routes. MTS Access subscriptions are cancelled on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. Subscription passengers who still want service must call ahead of time to arrange their transportation.

On Thanksgiving Day, MTS will allow a friend to ride free with a fare-paying customer on all MTS routes. On Saturday and Sunday, MTS allows up to two

children -- age 12 and under -- to ride free with a fare-paying adult on all MTS routes.

On Friday, all trolley lines and MTS urban and local bus routes will operate normal weekday schedules. Rapid Express Routes 280 and 290 will go back to operating regular service as well.