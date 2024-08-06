San Diegans cheer USWNT at watch party for Olympic Soccer semifinal

Watch parties for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's match against Germany in the Olympic women's soccer semifinal kicked off Tuesday at O'Brien's Pub in Kearny Mesa and Fairplay in North Park.

Kickoff at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France was set for 9 a.m. The game will be televised by USA Network in English and Universo in Spanish with both broadcasts available on Peacock streaming service.

The U.S. is a -105 favorite to win in regulation, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, meaning bettors betting $105 will receive $100 if the Americans win in regulation. Germany is a +340 underdog, meaning bettors betting $100 will receive $340 if the Germans win in regulation.

The odds for a tie are +225, meaning bettors betting $100 will receive $225 if regulation play ends in a tie.

If regulation play ends in a tie, two 15-minute periods will be played. If the score is tied at the end of the overtime periods, the game will be decided by penalty kicks.

The U.S. is a -210 favorite to advance via a victory in regulation, overtime or via penalty kicks. Germany is a +165 underdog to advance via a victory in regulation, overtime, or via penalty kicks.

The U.S. defeated Japan, 1-0, in its quarterfinal Saturday at Parc des Princes in Paris with Trinity Rodman scoring in the second minute of stoppage time in the first overtime period for her third goal of the tournament.

Germany defeated Canada, 4-2, on penalty kicks after overtime ended scoreless in its quarterfinal on Saturday.

The Americans are fifth in the rankings compiled by FIFA, soccer's international governing body, one spot behind the Germans.

The U.S. is 24-5-7 against Germany, including a 4-1 victory in a group play game July 28.

The U.S. roster includes two San Diego Wave FC players. Defender Naomi Girma played 90 minutes in each of the four games, helping limit its opponents to two goals. Forward Jaedyn Shaw has not played because of a leg injury.

All but three of the 18 players on the U.S. team play in the National Women's Soccer League. The exceptions are Lindsey Horan, who plays for Olympique Lyon of the Premiére Ligue, the top division of French women's soccer, fellow midfielder Korbin Albert, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain of the Premiére Ligue, and defender Emily Fox, who plays for Arsenal FC of Barclays Women's Super League, England's top division.

Germany's 18-player roster consists of 15 players who play in Germany, one each in England and Spain while goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger plays for NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL, where she is a teammate of U.S. defenders Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett, midfielder Rose Lavelle, Nighswonger and Williams.

The US-Germany semifinal winner will face the winner of Tuesday's Brazil-Spain semifinal in the gold medal game Saturday at Parc des Princes, while the loser will face the Brazil-Spain loser Friday in the bronze medal game at Stade de Lyon.

The watch party at O'Brien's Pub is organized by the San Diego chapter of American Outlaws, a nationwide support group for the U.S. men's and women's national soccer teams. The party at Fairplay is organized by the Wave.