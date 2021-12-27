More Wet Weather: Measurable Snow, Widespread Rain Aiming for San Diego County

The latest chilly winter storm dropped varying amounts of rain on San Diego County before clearing, with another storm expected Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The region saw between a quarter-inch along the coast to three-quarters of an inch inland and up to one inch in the mountains over the weekend, the NWS said. Now, the region should prepare for even more wet weather.



Here is our radar forecast for today's storm. Rain and mountain snow moves in this afternoon #SoCal. Look for snow levels to be around 4000ft with challenging mountain travel likely. Rain/Snow tapers off Tue AM. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/zVSv8PJlTy — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 27, 2021

“The first half of today is going to be the driest, the second half is when we’re going to see that rain and even snow for our local mountains finally moving in," NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast Monday.

The most widespread rain is slated to hit the county starting in the afternoon, while snow will provide fresh powder to our mountains. This system is expected to bring inclement weather to the county overnight through Tuesday. Precipitation amounts for the passing storm may be greater than that from the past weekend's storm.

A winter storm watch will be in effect for the mountains starting Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Mountain elevations of 5,000 feet or higher may see 3 to 6 inches of snow in this storm.

Another rainstorm is expected to move in later in the week, with precipitation likely for the rest of the week.

“We have several days of rain ahead, it’s not just today," Parveen said. "It’s actually going to be all week -- Monday through Friday. There will be snow in the mountains for the next two days and then maybe just rain after that.”

Parveen warned the inclement weather is here to stay.

“It doesn’t look like we’re going to dry out until potentially the new year, believe it or not," she said.

Temperatures were expected to remain colder than average this week, with highs in the 50s along the coast and the upper 40s and 50s in the valleys and mountains. Overnight lows will be in the 40s along the coast and will drop into the upper 20s and 30s in the mountains and the 30s and lower 40s in the valleys.