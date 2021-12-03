More than a Dozen Families in Linda Vista Protest Eviction Notices Given Before Christmas

The residents of an apartment building in Linda Vista are not counting down the days until Christmas, but for an eviction.

At least 26 families received 60-day eviction notices asking them to vacate by Dec. 31.

"We are honest people, hardworking people, people who pay taxes," says Margarita López, who has lived there for 24 years. During these holidays she had to give the bitter news to her four children.

"There are no places [to move into], and if you find them the prices are extremely high," said Francisco Hernandez, one of the tenants who received the eviction notice.

The families gathered Thursday outside their homes on Kelly Street to protest and demand the eviction proceedings stop immediately.

The tenants said they received the eviction notices on Nov. 2, less than two weeks after their building was sold to a new owner.

"Right now, there are many investors who are taking advantage of this situation, and they are buying properties at a lower cost, taking people out to be able to increase the rent two or three times what people are paying right now," Lopez added.

Many are worried about finding a new home.

"It's not that we don't want to leave. If we're going to leave, give us more time to find a place for our family," said Margarita López.

Telemundo 20 contacted the landlord, as the tenants only ask for more time, but they did not respond to the call.

Their only hope is that Mayor Todd Gloria will pass an ordinance that would end "no-fault" evictions in San Diego County.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.