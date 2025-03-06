Bidder registration closing soon for San Diego County's property tax auction

Those interested in participating in San Diego County's 2025 online property tax auction have until Thursday to register as a bidder, County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said Wednesday.

The auction, held March 14-19 and open to anyone around the world, features more than 600 properties for sale this year.

"We encourage hopeful bidders to go online and register for the available properties we have in San Diego," McAllister said. "It's our goal to sell every parcel; selling these properties enables us to generate revenue for the county, and helps us provide needed services in our community."

To participate, bidders must register before end of business Thursday at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's tax auction website, sdttc.mytaxsale.com. They must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable $35 processing fee.

According to McAllister, owners of the auctioned properties can avoid going to sale by paying taxes and fees owed by 5 p.m. on March 13.

"These properties have been in tax default for five or more years," he said. "In accordance with the California Revenue & Taxation Code, it's time to get the properties back on the tax roll generating revenue for public services.

"Our online system makes it simple to research and bid on a variety of properties across San Diego County."

Up for auction this year are 65 residential or commercial properties, 488 timeshares and 84 parcels of land for sale. The county seeks to bring in $16.3 million in tax revenue if the properties are sold for the minimum bid.

All sales are final, so this is a buyer-beware sale, McAllister said. According to the county, before the sale, every effort is made to contact the owners of these properties to notify them about the impending sale.