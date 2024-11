More than 2,000 North County residents are without power as SDG&E is working asses the outage, according to its website.

Residents affected are Rancho Peñasquitos, Rancho Bernardo and San Pasqual. A total of 2,505 customers are without power, as of noon Wednesday. SDG&E hopes to restore power by 4:30 p.m.

More details on the outage, here.