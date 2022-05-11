More than 100 San Diego Area Firefighters Sent to Fight Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel

More than 100 firefighters from San Diego County are in Laguna Niguel Wednesday night assisting a coastal fire that has destroyed at least twenty homes.

Roughly 120 firefighters from various fire agencies including San Diego Fire-Rescue, Chula Vista Fire Department, Poway Fire Department, National City Fire Department, North County Fire Protection District, Vista Fire Department, as well as Cal Fire San Diego are in the Orange County area helping fight the fire, they confirmed to NBC 7.

The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran said. The fire grew to 200 acres by 6 p.m.

The Flames reached several multimillion-dollar estates on a hillside overlooking the ocean.

Devastating loss of property on Coronado Pointe. Homes gutted by the #Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel. At least 15 homes damaged or destroyed on multiple streets. #NBC7 ⁦@nbcsandiego⁩ pic.twitter.com/BdM5h1UAJ5 — Omari Fleming (@OmariNBCSD) May 12, 2022

Details about how the fire started at roughly 3 p.m. were not immediately available. No injuries have been reported.

San Diegans reported seeing smoke in our skies by late afternoon. A viewer sent the following photo of smoke seen in Oceanside.

One can see the smoke plume from the #Coastal fire moving southeast with the flow aloft off the coast of San Diego County. This time lapse is between 5 PM and 630 PM. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/URqpZoCanj — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) May 12, 2022

