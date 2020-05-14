More Shops Reopen at One Paseo Under New Guidelines

With new safety measures in place, more small shops have reopened at the One Paseo shopping and dining complex in Carmel Valley, offering takeout and curbside pick-up service.

The shopping center – located at 3725 Paseo Pl., near Interstate 5 and north of state Route 56 – features more than 40 tenants, including restaurants and gift shops.

About a dozen of those eateries, including Shake Shack, Salt & Straw, and International Smoke, have been open for takeout and delivery (with modified hours) during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

But many of One Paseo’s retailers have been temporarily closed for weeks. Last weekend, based on rules outlined by the state and county, some of the complex’s small shops reopened, with limitations.

This included home goods retailer Pigment and clothing store Whiskey & Leather. A press release from One Paseo said West of Camden, another apparel and accessories shop, would follow.

One Paseo said this wave of reopening comes with new measures to protect the safety of shoppers and employees. All tenants must follow county and state guidelines, which means customers can’t go inside the stores and eateries, but they can shop via curbside service or pick up food.

To that end, One Paseo has created 11 parking spots in the parking structure off Del Mar Heights Road designed to serve customers picking up goods or takeout from the complex’s shops.

Customers pull into one of the marked stalls, call the shop, and give the employee their stall number. The employee then delivers the items to the customer’s car, for a contactless, social distance-abiding experience. One Paseo said this program is called “Garage Drive-Up and Pick-Up.”

The complex said it is also upping its sanitation and cleaning practices, particularly the disinfecting of high-touch areas. There are more security staffers at One Paseo these days, too, to “ensure visitors are following social distancing rules and wearing cloth masks.”

The complex said it has placed new signs around the site outlining the new shopping rules. Employees are all wearing masks and practicing proper hand-washing and hygiene, a press release from One Paseo added.

Some of the One Paseo tenants that haven’t been able to reopen just yet are offering services virtually, including VibeFlow Yoga. You can read about that here.

One Paseo opened a little over a year ago. In addition to housing retailers, office space, and apartments, the complex has become a hub for dining in the North County, with big-name eateries on its roster.

State and county officials announced this week that many small businesses – including those in complexes and malls – can now reopen under new safety guidelines for curbside pickup or delivery. This includes clothing stores, book stores, florists, and sporting goods stores.

NBC 7 went to Grossmont Center in La Mesa this week to see what reopening there looked like. Forty businesses at that outdoor mall qualified to reopen as part of the state’s phase two plan; four were open as of Wednesday. Here’s more on how business looks over there, so far.