More road repairs happening in San Diego neighborhoods

San Diego is giving its streets a much-needed facelift.

If you live in Otay Mesa, Skyline, Paradise Hills, Golden Hill, or North Park, get ready for some road improvements.

Thanks to the city's ongoing slurry seal program, part of an overall effort to repair and resurface roads citywide, these neighborhoods will soon be smoother and safer. They include Peterlynn Drive, Palm Avenue, Beyer Boulevard, 32nd Street and others.

Slurry seal is a cost-effective way to extend the life of streets that are still in good shape. It's a mix of asphalt emulsion, sand, and rock, applied in a thin layer to prevent cracks and potholes from forming.

Not all streets get resurfaced at the same time. The city decides based on a Pavement Condition Index score, which rates roads based on cracks and roughness. Other factors include how much traffic a street gets, whether it connects to public transit and past maintenance history.

The latest work will be completed, weather permitting, in March.

Residents can also view a map of past, current, and future street repairs in their neighborhood by visiting the city’s interactive StreetsSD map here.