More Rain, Snow Expected on Christmas in San Diego

San Diegans dreaming of snowy, white Christmas -- just like Bing Crosby's famous holiday tune -- may just get their wish, at least in the mountains

By Monica Garske

The second storm system to sweep the county this week is expected to bring snow to San Diego’s mountains above 5,000 feet in elevation. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm morning from 6 p.m. on Christmas Day through 6 a.m. Friday.


NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said it’s best to keep those umbrellas handy through at least Friday as widespread showers will linger.

“Pockets of heavy rain may be mixed in there from time to time as well,” she explained.

On Christmas Eve, light flakes of mountain snow mixed in with showers will fall throughout the day in the mountains, into the early morning hours of Christmas.

“And that means a very likely white Christmas – if even just a dusting here and there – in the local mountains!” Midcap added.

Driving conditions could be hazardous in the mountains, so take precaution if you’re heading that way.

NBC 7’s Ashley Matthews said Tuesday that chilly temperatures and scattered showers were expected throughout the day across San Diego County. This pattern will continue through Christmas morning.

“The sun will peak through the clouds at times Tuesday but expect mostly cloudy skies,” Matthews said.

The storm system forecasted for the night of Christmas through Thursday has the potential to bring about 1 to 2 inches of rain along San Diego’s coast and inland. With that comes a risk of urban flooding in low-lying areas, so please be cautious while driving. If you see water in the roadway, avoid it.

By Friday, most the county should dry out.

According to the NWS, the 24-hour rainfall for Monday’s storm – the first of two sweeping San Diego on this holiday week – brought some notable numbers.

San Diego saw 1.02 inches of rain, while Oceanside saw 1.01 inches, and Escondido .70 inches.

