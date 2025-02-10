This week's storm expected to bring most rain of the year, so far, to San Diego

The wettest storm of the year, so far, is expected to bring showers and some snow to San Diego this week.

The atmospheric river storm will bring significant rainfall to Northern California and break down as it approaches San Diego County as early as Tuesday night. Despite a weakening storm, San Diego County is still expected to get several inches of rain by the time the storm is through.

Rain chances will be off-and-on through Friday with rounds of rain bringing anywhere from 2-3 inches of rain at the coast and in the valleys and up to 4 inches of rain -- and possible snow -- to the mountains.

Some San Diegans are still out of their homes after they were damaged in January's record-setting flooding. Local scientists are working to understand why the winter storms brought so much more rain than usual. NBC 7 meteorologist Angelica Campos reports the reason has a lot to do with atmospheric rivers.

The National Weather Service reported a 10% to 15% chance of light precipitation on Tuesday as the marine layer deepens from coastal to foothill areas throughout the county.

"A much more significant precipitation event is likely late Wednesday through early Saturday, with the greatest chances Thursday evening into Friday," the NWS added.

While there are no weather warnings or watches in effect for this storm, NBC 7 meteorologists warn that heavy rainfall has the potential to create floods and mudslides over burn scars.

Temperatures are expected to hover in the low 60s near the coast and the downtown area this week, with overnight temperatures in the low 50s.

Mountain highs should be in the mid-40s to low 50s, while the deserts should also see cloudy conditions and chances for showers by mid-week, with moderate winds and highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.