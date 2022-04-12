Brooklyn shooting

More Police at San Diego Transit Stops After Brooklyn, New York Subway Shooting

San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said while there are no known threats in San Diego, people will notice the increased police presence

By Christina Bravo

San Diego's MTS Trolley
Eric S. Page

Bus and trolley riders in San Diego will notice an increase in police officers following a shooting in Brooklyn, New York that left dozens of people wounded, many with gunshot wounds on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), which operates San Diego's buses and trolleys, confirmed they have asked local law enforcement agencies to increase vigilance on transit routes in light of the shooting on a subway in New York.

Brooklyn Subway Shooting

NYC 8 hours ago

Van Found as Search for Suspect Continues in NYC Subway Shooting

brooklyn subway shooting 8 hours ago

Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

subway shooting 6 hours ago

Video Shows Passengers Fleeing to Safety in New York City Subway Attack

A man wearing a gas mask and a green construction vest launched a smoke canister into a subway train car during Tuesday's morning commute before unleashing gunfire on subway riders. At least 10 people were shot and another 19 or so were hurt in the chaos that followed. Five people are in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The gunman had not been caught by Tuesday evening but authorities were looking for a U-Haul van with Arizona plates that may be linked to the suspect. A weapon was recovered at the scene, as was a bag with smoke canisters and fireworks

San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki said while there are no known threats in San Diego, people will notice the increased police presence.

MTS said they have partnerships with San Diego police, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and other local law enforcement agencies as well as 200 of their own security officers patrolling the transit system at a time.

"All have been made aware of the incident, and instructed to be extra vigilant," MTS said in a statement. "Additionally, MTS has nearly 10,000 security cameras on vehicles and at stations which allow us to monitor/respond quickly if/when issues arise."

Passengers in need of assistance should contact MTS Security dispatch by text at (619) 318-1338 or call (619) 595-4960.

Get the latest updates on the shooting in Brooklyn here.

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn shootingSan Diegobrooklyn subway shootingSan DIego MTS
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us