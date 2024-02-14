More earthquakes recorded in Imperial County east of San Diego

A series of small earthquakes were reported overnight in Imperial County, marking the third day of shaking in the region just east of San Diego County.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in Calipatria, which is just east of the southernmost point of the Salton Sea, at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was preceded and followed by 2.5-magnitude earthquakes.

More than 2 dozen earthquakes have been recorded in El Centro since Sunday night, according to the USGS.

About 25 miles south of Calipatria, several earthquakes and aftershocks were reported near El Centro on Sunday and Monday. The largest a 4.8 magnitude about 10 miles deep was a half mile northwest of El Centro and struck at 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The USGS estimated the earthquake would be above a magnitude 5.0 and delivered a ShakeAlert app notification to users in the area.

The City of El Centro said the earthquakes did cause some damage to a fourplex apartment complex in the city. The building suffered a waterline break when a water heater tipped over, which caused some minor flooding.

Video from a resident in El Centro showed shaking inside and outside his home.

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services issued a statement at about 10:20 a.m. Monday that it is closely monitoring the impacts of the earthquake and aftershocks and continues to work with partners to assess any damage.