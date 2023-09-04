Moratorium for street vendors at San Diego parks and beaches lifted

Starting Tuesday, a moratorium blocking street vendors from setting up shop at San Diego parks and beach areas will be lifted. There are new rules in place, like permit and time requirements, but some neighboring brick-and-mortar store owners say it's not enough.

"It's horrible," said Skyler McManus who runs Hamel's right where Ventura Place meets the Mission Beach Boardwalk. It's one of the highest rent districts as well. “If you’re selling the same stuff that I am selling but my overhead is 50 times more, it’s not fair."

San Diego started enforcing its sidewalk vending ordinance at the beach last February.

Noe Reyes, who runs a beach shop one block south of Hamel's, says the difference between competing with street vendors is minimal. His profits stayed the same year over year.

"We don’t lose people," he said. "Our business is pretty self-established now. We don’t lose very much."

Some shop owners say the city did a lousy job of enforcing the street vendor ordinance. Some street vendors found a loophole in the ordinance that made them exempt through their First Amendment rights. They're allowed to sell things that may have a tie to religious spiritual personal beliefs.

Such has been the summer sales strategy of Meeko & Company.

"Meeko means one that is caring, stubborn and wild," vendor Tiffany Corson said. "We’re all about empowering kids not to be in a bubble."

Tiffany Corson, husband Tristian and their three kids came here from Idaho to sell their beach products. Tiffany said they sell up and down the San Diego County coastline.

"If we have that firm belief behind it and everything, then basically they can’t really stop us or deny us," she said.

Corson said they have never been ticketed or fined but police have spent up to 90 minutes with them verifying their cause and permit.

McManus said such a loophole could only be further exploited with the moratorium lifted.

"Are they paying sales tax? Are they paying rent? Are they supporting the local economy? No. They’re taking the money and they’re running," he said.

Both Mayor Todd Gloria's office and councilmember Jen Campbell, who authored the ordinance, say they stand behind enforcement measures. But Councilmember Campbell says later this month, she plans to propose amendments that will make it easier for police to enforce it.