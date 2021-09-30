Montserrat Caballero Elected as Tijuana's First Female Mayor

The first woman elected at the polls as mayor of Tijuana was sworn into her new role on Thursday amid a political battle between the state and the city.

New Mayor Montserrat Caballero is taking over as city leader following leadership from Arturo Gonzalez, who abandoned his post as mayor three times to request a leave and become a deputy.

Cabarello took an oath as the new mayor of Tijuana in a ceremony that appointed her as the city’s leader for the next three years through Dec. 30, 2024.

Governor-elect Marina del Pilar, at least two former mayors of Tijuana, California Sen. Ben Hueso and Chula Vista mayor Mary Salas were present at Thursday’s ceremony in honor of Cabarello.

Gonzalez assured he’d leave the reigns to the new mayor so she could fully govern the complex city – one of Mexico’s most populous municipality.

During the ceremony, Cabarello was accompanied by the councilors and officials who will make up the new council. Those members made their posts official with Baja California’s congressional president Juan Manuel Molina, who congratulated them all as he passed the roll call.

“Today, in our municipality, begins a new stage of political, cultural and economic transformation,” the new mayor said during the oath of office ceremony. “A government sustaining itself on the basis of respect and the inclusion of all in the construction of this new way of government, close to our people.”

This story was originally reported on Telemundo 20. To read the original article, please click here.