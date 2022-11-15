Stanford

Montezuma Mesa Mojo At Maples! SDSU Beats Stanford 74-62

San Diego State basketball beat Pac 12 opponent Stanford 74-62 at Maples Pavilion Tuesday Night in Palo Alto.

By Todd Strain

After starting the season with 2 wins at home, San Diego State basketball passed its first road test, and passed it in impressive fashion.

The Aztecs led Stanford by 11 points at halftime, and pulled away in the second half for 74-62 win at Maples Pavilion.

With the win 17th ranked Aztecs improved to 3-0 with wins over Stanford, Cal State Fullerton and BYU.

San Diego State took control early with a lead of 28-13, before pushing the advantage to 41-24 late in the 1st half.

San Diego State had 3 players in double figures, with Jaedon Lee leading the way with 14 points. Keshad Johnson and Lamont Butler each scored 11 points.

Torrey Pines High School alum Brandon Angel scored 9 points for Stanford.

The Aztecs next game is November 21st in the Maui Classic against Ohio State.

