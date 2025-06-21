‘Monte Fire' in Lakeside at 65 percent containment

A wildfire that has blackened 1,051 acres in rugged open terrain near El Monte County Park has been 65 percent contained, authorities said Saturday.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday off the 15000 block of El Monte Road in Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. It caused no reported structural damage but left three firefighters with minor injuries.

#MonteFire [update] The fire remains 1,051 acres and is now 65% contained. pic.twitter.com/uIeGoD8Jmh — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) June 21, 2025

As the flames spread to the east over rugged terrain below El Cajon Mountain, authorities cleared residents out of rural neighborhoods north of El Monte Road, east of Hazy Meadow Lane, south of Featherstone Canyon Road and northwest of El Capitan Reservoir.

A temporary shelter was established for the evacuees at a Walmart store on Camino Canada in El Cajon. A refuge for displaced large animals was in operation at Dianne Jacob Equestrian Park on Moreno Road in Lakeside, and an emergency boarding area for small animals was available at South Shelter on Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.