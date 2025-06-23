Lakeside

‘Monte Fire' in Lakeside at 90 percent containment

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

By City News Service

A plume of smoke from the Monte Fire in Lakeside on June 17, 2025.
SkyRanger 7

A wildfire that has blackened 1,051 acres in rugged open terrain near El Monte County Park has been 90% contained, authorities said Sunday.

A Cal Fire spokesman said Sunday that crews "will slowly start getting released and back to their normal work assignment."

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday off the 15000 block of El Monte Road in Lakeside, according to Cal Fire. It caused no reported structural damage but left four firefighters with minor injuries.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

As the flames spread to the east over rugged terrain below El Cajon Mountain, authorities cleared residents out of rural neighborhoods north of El Monte Road, east of Hazy Meadow Lane, south of Featherstone Canyon Road andnorthwest of El Capitan Reservoir.

A temporary shelter was established for the evacuees at a Walmart store on Camino Canada in El Cajon. A refuge for displaced large animals was in operation at Dianne Jacob Equestrian Park on Moreno Road in Lakeside, and an emergency boarding area for small animals was available at South Shelter on Sweetwater Road in Bonita.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Local

Chula Vista Jun 21

Closures along Chula Vista Street on Sunday, Monday for I-805 project

San Diego Padres 7 hours ago

OMG!! Jose Iglesias comes off bench, leads Padres to walkoff win

This article tagged under:

LakesideCal Fire SD
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us