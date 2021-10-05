PHOTOS: San Diego's Powerful Storm, Captured in Striking Pics

San Diego County residents were in for quite a show on Monday as a
powerful, county-wide storm illuminated the sky with lightning.
Widespread rain made for wet conditions across the region, rumbling thunder roared throughout the evening. and some residents even faced hail. Brilliant lightning, although stunning in sight,
made for dangerous conditions as it lit some trees ablaze and several customers experienced power outages.
Here's a look at how the storm looked:
Cameron Toerien
Cameron Toerien
Kylie Alyssa Photography
Devyn Malli
Dave R.
Dave R. shared this image with NBC 7 of lightning over Mira Mesa on Oct. 4, 2021.
Maria Viscuso
Lightning striking the Mt. Soledad area in San Diego on Oct. 4, 2021, as captured by Maria Viscuso.
Dominick Kotas
Dominick Kotas captured this striking image of lightning on Oct. 4, 2021, at Fletcher Cove Beach Park in Solana Beach.
Jonathan Rul
Charlene Andreason
Shaun DeWitt
Shaun DeWitt captured this pic of lightning over University City near SR-52 and Regents Road on Oct. 4, 2021.
Long Nguyen
Jeanette Soto
Melena Alvarez
NBC 7
Lightning spotted in Fletcher Hills on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
NBC 7
Lightning spotted just outside NBC 7’s station on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
NBC 7
La Mesa lightning on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Melissa Adan
NBC 7 reporter Melissa Adan was on the road when her dash cam captured this lightning on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
NBC 7
Lightning as spotted from National City on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
NBC 7
North Park residents faced hail during the Oct. 5, 2021 storm.
NBC 7
Lightning in San Diego on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
NBC 7
San Marcos lit up with lightning on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
NBC 7
Hail falls in Santee on Monday, Oct. 5, 2021.
Ria Francakova
Lightning sets a palm tree on fire near Mt. Helix.
Darnay Tripp
South Park is bright with lightning.