Mom, Dad Killed Their Baby: San Diego Police

A 22-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man are in custody in San Diego County, accused of killing their infant child, according to law enforcement.

Officials said that 911 operators got a call on Wednesday around 11:15 about an unresponsive infant at a home in the 3300 block of Maple Street in Colina del Sol. Investigating officers began CPR on the child upon arrival, according to authorities. The 3-month-old was brought to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Elizabeth Ucman and Brandon Copeland have been charged with first-degree murder in the case, officials said. They are both being held without bail.

Ucman, who is currently being held at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility in Santee, and Copeland, who is incarcerated at the San Diego Central Jail, are both due to appear in court in downtown San Diego at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information about the child's death is being asked to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, where tips can be called in anonymously.

Check back here for updates on this breaking-news story.