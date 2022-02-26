Moderate Santa Ana Winds Forecast for SD County

Moderate Santa Ana winds were forecast for San Diego County Saturday with another period of enhanced wind Sunday night into Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Skies were mostly clear early Saturday across the region after another cold night, forecasters said. Most lower elevations dropped into the 30s and 40s overnight, and the mountains dropped into the teens.

It was expected to quickly warm up Saturday under abundant sunshine.

Santa Ana winds were ongoing in the northern mountains and valleys, with gusts generally 40 to 50 mph. Winds were expected to peak in strength Saturday morning, then gradually subside in the afternoon and evening.

A wind advisory remained in effect through 4 p.m. Saturday for the northern mountains and valleys.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday were predicted to be 65 to 70 degrees with overnight lows of 39 to 45. Western valley highs will be 69 to 74, and highs near the foothills will be 63 to 68 with overnight lows of 39 to 46. Highs in the mountains were expected to be 51 to 59 with overnight lows of 31 to 39, and highs in the deserts will be 68 to 73 with overnight lows of 39 to 49.

An upper-level ridge will slowly build into the southwest through midweek, and combined with the offshore flow at times, could result in substantial warming.



Tuesday and Wednesday were expected to be the warmest days, with temperatures 10 to 20 degrees above normal. The valleys and lower deserts were expected to be in the 80s for highs, and perhaps a few locations could reach into the 90s.

Beyond Wednesday, the general trend was predicted to be an upper level trough moving over the West Coast late next week, bringing stronger onshore flow and cooling, the NWS said.

A swell of 3 to 4 feet was expected to build Sunday at area beaches, peaking Monday and Tuesday when surf may be 4 to 6 feet in southern San Diego County. Sets to 7 feet were possible at San Diego County beaches Monday afternoon and evening. Strong rip currents and elevated surf may create dangerous swimming conditions. Swell and surf were expected to lower Wednesday.