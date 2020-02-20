Mobile Home Park Residents Fear Measure B Will ‘Destroy’ Their Way of Life

Residents of a North County mobile home park are putting up a fight against Measure B, a March ballot item that, if approved, would pave the way for a super development off Interstate 15.

The Newland Sierra development calls for over 2,100 homes, a school, retail space, parks, and open space next to the cities of Escondido, San Marcos, and Vista.

The measure needs a majority vote to pass, but residents of the Deer Springs Oaks mobile home park are doing everything they can to stop that from happening.

Residents fear the development might "destroy" their way of life by increasing fire danger and traffic congestion.

"This project is going to be doing more damage to the community and surrounding areas than is probably known," resident Tony Eason said.

Eason and his neighbors hired an attorney to find out what San Diego County and CalTrans have planned if Measure B passes. They rallied

Eason claims some CalTrans' aerial diagrams show a road moving right through the middle of the mobile home park.

"We’re very sensitive about wildfires cause we get high winds here in the afternoon and it’s the perfect area for wildfires, so that’s what makes us concerned about it," Eason added.

Currently, the San Diego County General Plan allows for the development of a 2 million square-foot commercial, office and retail development with 99 estate-style homes, according to the "Yes on B" website.

In 2018, the County Board of Supervisors voted to amend the plan - giving a green light to the development. But, after gathering enough signatures, opponents blocked it - sending it to the March ballot to let voters decide.

“This is a sprawl development, outside the growth plan for San Diego, it's not near transit, it's not near jobs, it's out in the hinterlands, so it creates massive traffic impacts,” said Clifton Williams, Spokesperson for “No on Measure B.”

Opponents worry about the impact on I-15, but supporters argue many of the people who will live in the new development area are already driving this route, they’re just commuting to San Diego jobs from outside the county.

“We know there is a housing crisis, not a shortage, not only in San Diego, but throughout the state, throughout the nation and this is one project that addresses such a need here in San Diego,” said Devonna Almagro, spokesperson for “Yes on B.”

There's big money on both sides: The developers want to build homes and make a huge profit. While primary funding against the project is pouring in from the Golden Door - a luxury resort and spa not far from the planned neighborhoods.

“This is just another desperate attempt by the nearby Golden Door Spa — which has spent millions of dollars fighting this project — to confuse and scare voters," a Yes on B spokesperson sad.

While the project calls for homes starting in the $300,000 range and going up from there, 75% of them would require an annual family income of more than $100,000.

For more information on the project, visit the Newland Sierra website.