Mobile-Home Driver Detained After Man Fatally Shot in Remote East County: Deputies

Sheriff's homicide detectives Thursday were questioning a man detained in a shooting death in the rural community of Potrero, which is located in far East County.

Sheriff's Lt. Chris Steffen said sheriff's deputies responded just after 8 a.m. to a radio call of an assault with a deadly weapon near the 1000 block of Harris Road in Potrero.

"Deputies arrived and located a 35-year-old man on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his torso," said Steffen.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The fire department arrived and transported the wounded man to a nearby Cal Fire Station and called for an airlift but the shooting victim died before Mercy Air arrived.

"Soon after deputies arrived on scene, they obtained information of a 33-year-old man who may have been involved in the incident, who had left the area in a motor home," said Steffen."Deputies located the man driving a motor home westbound on Highway 94 about two miles from the shooting scene. A traffic stop was conducted and the man was detained."

Steffen said Sheriff's Homicide Unit was questioning the man to determine his possible involvement in the incident, and was investigating details surrounding circumstances and motivation related to the shooting. He added the relationship between the shooting victim and the suspect is unknown at this time.

No firearms have been recovered in connection with the incident.

Sheriff's said the identity of the shooting victim is known but will not be released until next-of-kin is notified by the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the sheriff's homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200 after hours. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The City News Service contributed to this report — Ed.