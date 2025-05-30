33 people banned from MLS games after San Diego FC, LA Galaxy fight: Club

Nearly three dozen people have been banned from all Major League Soccer events after a brawl at the match between San Diego FC and LA Galaxy last weekend, the organization said.

San Diego FC said 33 individuals were identified as being involved in the brawl that occurred at the May 24 evening game at Snapdragon Stadium. It was not clear if the individuals have already been made aware of the ban.

"We are collaborating with Snapdragon Stadium officials, Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy and local law enforcement to confirm identities and enforce the bans. Our collective review of the incidents is ongoing, and further actions may be taken," San Diego FC said, in part, in a written statement.

Video surfaced last weekend showing a large group throwing fists and beers at each other in the stands following the match. It was not clear what led up to the fight but some witnesses on social media said it may have started over a fight over a flag.

San Diego FC condemned the violence at the match and upheld their mission to create an enclusive environment where "San Diego feels proud to come together as one community to celebrate the game we love."

Officials also said Snapdragon Stadium will increase security at their events.

MLS's newest team has had problems at matches since its debut. At their inaugural home match, fans screamed a homophobic chant frequently heard at the Mexican national team's soccer matches. The move was decried by San Diego FC coach Mikey Varas and sporting director Tyler Heaps.