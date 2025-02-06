MLB vote approves Peter Seidler's brother, John, as Padres control person

Major League Baseball's group of owners voted unanimously on Thursday morning to approve John Seidler as the control person for the San Diego Padres, a position that becomes official when he becomes the trustee of the Peter Seidler trust.

That process should take about a month to complete, but dueling lawsuits among Seidler family members could complicate the matter.

At the MLB Owners Meetings in Palm Beach, FL, all 29 teams approved John Seidler, the oldest brother of the late Peter Seidler, as the team's control person, granting John substantial influence over the day-to-day operations of the franchise. That result is also a vote of confidence from the rest of the league, showing its comfortability with the Seidler family and how it will run the team.

But, that is far from a foregone conclusion due to a pair of lawsuits that are far from being resolved.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Since his passing in November of 2023, Peter's brother Matt Seidler has served as trustee and longtime friend and business partner Eric Kutsenda has acted as chairman, both on an interim basis. Their plan is to have John take over both of their positions at the same time.

In overly simplistic terms, the Peter Seidler trust holds the majority stake in Padres ownership so the trustee becomes the franchise's chief decision maker. In early January, Peter's wife Sheel Seidler made public a lawsuit against her brothers-in-law Matt and Robert Seidler, accusing them of breaches of fiduciary duty. She's asking a court to prevent John from being named control person and seeking a third party to be named to the position.

Matt and Robert countered by filing a motion to have several of the allegations settled by arbitration. The dispute could take months to resolve and it's unknown whether or not that time frame will have an impact on John assuming control of the franchise.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.