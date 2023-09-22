Mistakes and Missed Opportunities Doom Aztecs in Loss to Boise State

San Diego State's offense hasn't been able to find many big plays in 2023. In their Mountain West Conference opener against Boise State they found A LOT of big plays. But, they gave up even more and made too many mistakes in a 34-31 loss to the Broncos on Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium.

Quarterback Jalen Mayden had some nice moments. He completed 16 of 22 pass attempts for 241 yards and a 34-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Baylin Brooks. He also ran for 85 yards and another score, flashing the kind of 2-way brilliance that can help you win a lot of football games. But, Mayden also lost two fumbles, one of them at the goal line as he was about to score a touchdown. Usually reliable kicker Jack Browning also missed a 40-yard field goal try.

Defensively the Aztecs had all kinds of trouble tackling Asthon Jeanty. The running back carried 23 times for 205 yards, with 58 of them coming on a scintillating touchdown run where he broke multiple tackles. Jeanty also scored from six yards out with just over two minutes left to put the game away for BSU.

San Diego State has lost three straight games for the first time since 2018 and things don't get any easier next week when they head to Colorado Springs to face undefeated Air Force.