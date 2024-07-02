Car thieves target Mission Valley apartment complex garage

San Diego police are trying to stop a pair of car thieves in Mission Valley before more people become victims.

Investigators say the suspects are responsible for stealing three cars in three days from what was considered to be a secured garage at the River Front Condominiums.

A 2020 U.S. Olympian, who wished only to be identified as Steven, had his wallet and white 2023 Toyota RAV4 stolen.

“It’s a major inconvenience," Steven said. "Obviously, a lot of claims, you know. Credit cards, credit card fraud and all the bad that comes with that."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The alleged thieves entered the gated garage on June 20, just after 3 a.m.

“We didn’t have any reason to feel unsafe until then,” Steven said.

Security cameras recorded both men walking through the garage in no particular hurry.

San Diego Police Department San Diego police are looking to identify the suspects connected to multiple car thefts in Mission Valley.

Steven's roommate and fellow Olympian Kevin had his gold 2003 Toyota 4Runner and gear stolen that same night.

“I packed my whole car up the night before to go camping and surfing, all that stuff, realizing all my hobby belongings were in there,” Kevin said.

Two days later, the same suspects returned to the garage and stole a black 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

San Diego police are warning all drivers to never leave your vehicle unlocked with personal belongings or your keys inside, but such was the case in each of these car thefts.

Investigators can’t be sure how the thieves made it into the garage, but a photo in front of the fence may suggest their entry point.

“It would be one thing if one of our cars was gone, but, you know, walking around and seeing both cars gone, it was very obvious to me what had happened,“ Steven said.

A spokesperson for the condo complex tells NBC 7 they are cooperating fully with police.

Kevin’s Toyota was recovered in Otay Mesa. All his gear, valued at approximately $20,000, is still missing.

"Its already tough living in San Diego, so it adds more to everything. We already pay enough rent, and trying to get rent now, it is going to be a huge dent,“ Kevin said.

Police are asking anyone that can identify the suspects to call SDPD's Eastern Division Investigative Unit at 858-495-7940.