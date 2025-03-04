One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Hotel Circle in San Diego's Mission Valley neighborhood on Monday night, police said.

The incident happened at the Handlery Hotel at 950 Hotel Circle North around 8:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot — one in the chest and another in the arm — according to the San Diego Police Department. Police later confirmed one of the victims died.

No one is in custody, SDPD said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Linnea Harris is visiting San Diego from Canada. She told NBC 7 that she was looking for somewhere else to stay after her hotel reservation was canceled.

"It's just kind of nerve-wracking to think, you know, what am I going to do now? I don't have a place to stay. I don't know if I can walk down the street. I don't know really what's going on," Harris said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.