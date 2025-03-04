Mission Valley

1 dead, another injured after shooting at Mission Valley hotel: San Diego police

By Danielle Smith

The scene after a shooting in Hotel Circle in San Diego's Mission Valley neighborhood on March 3, 2025.

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Hotel Circle in San Diego's Mission Valley neighborhood on Monday night, police said.

The incident happened at the Handlery Hotel at 950 Hotel Circle North around 8:20 p.m.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

When officers arrived, they found two people shot — one in the chest and another in the arm — according to the San Diego Police Department. Police later confirmed one of the victims died.

No one is in custody, SDPD said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Linnea Harris is visiting San Diego from Canada. She told NBC 7 that she was looking for somewhere else to stay after her hotel reservation was canceled.

Local

Otay Mesa 9 mins ago

How tariffs on products from Mexico and Canada could impact San Diegans

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

Sentencing delayed for man who attacked Carlsbad police officer with skateboard

"It's just kind of nerve-wracking to think, you know, what am I going to do now? I don't have a place to stay. I don't know if I can walk down the street. I don't know really what's going on," Harris said.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

This article tagged under:

Mission Valley
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us