Mission Valley semi-truck accident shuts down part of I-15 north

After an early morning accident, drivers on the 15 north in Mission Valley are being diverted to I-8.

The CHP says the big rig slid across all lanes before it jack knifed and went down an embankment around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. It doesn't appear other vehicles were involved.

Crews had to clean up Amazon packages that ended up scattered across the freeway.

Hazardous materials crews were called early on to clean up oil and fuel from the crash.

The freeway is expected to remain closed for hours.