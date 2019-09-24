Three vehicles were burglarized in a Mission Valley parking garage a month ago, and now, police are hoping newly-released surveillance video can help them catch the suspect.

On Aug. 16, a suspect broke into three separate vehicles between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. in a garage on Camino de la Reina, officials said.

Security footage from the parking garage was released Tuesday, and a man could be seen walking through the area.

Authorities described the suspect as a man with a medium build, wearing dark-colored framed glasses, a black t-shirt with a white image on the front, blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes. The man was also seen wearing a backpack.

Officials said he used a flashlight to look into multiple parked cars before shattering the glass windows to steal a variety of items from three of them.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at (858) 495-7957 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.