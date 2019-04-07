An Interstate-8 ramp was closed due to flooding at Hotel Circle in Mission Valley. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has more. (Published 2 hours ago)

A water main break in Mission Valley shut down freeway off-ramps near Hotel Circle Sunday morning, creating mud and delays.

Just after 4 a.m., a pipe burst underground, creating a large crack on Hotel Circle North and flooding the roadway with inches of water.

Crews closed parts of Hotel Circle Drive North, the off-ramp on westbound Interstate 8, and the off-ramp on southbound State Route 163.

Water from the road began pouring into the parking lot at the Handlery Hotel San Diego, located in the strip of hotels in Mission Valley known as Hotel Circle.

The burst pipe was a fire protection line, according to a manager at Handlery Hotel San Diego, so businesses in the area should still have water services.

Caltrans confirmed that the road and off-ramp closures were still in effect just before 9 a.m.