Mission Valley carjacker manages to drive away in Honda waiting for tow: SDPD

San Diego police found the car less than a mile away

A motorist sitting in his vehicle was carjacked Friday by a knife-wielding man in the Mission Valley West neighborhood.

The San Diego Police Department issued a statement saying that the 28-year-old victim was parked in his 2008 Honda Element waiting for a tow truck at 2445 Hotel Circle Place at 2:44 a.m. Friday when a man approached the driver's side window, showed him a large knife and demanded his car keys.

The suspect stole the keys and cell phone from the driver, then drove off in the Honda, the police statement said.

Police said they found the Honda abandoned in a Park and Ride lot at 4400 Taylor St.

The victim told police the carjacker was bald, with no facial hair and wearing a dark sweatshirt. He said the suspect was with a second man, but couldn't give a description.

A SDPD Robbery Unit was notified of the carjacking.

