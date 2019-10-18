SDFD Rescues Passed-Out Hiker in Mission Trails

A woman passed out while hiking at the Mission Trails Regional Park Friday morning, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

SDFD sent a helicopter to her location near Father Junipero Serra Trial in the San Carlos area at around 11:30 a.m.

Crews dropped a medic to her, according to SDFD spokesperson Mónica Muñoz.

SDFD described the woman as in her 40s.

At this time, it is not clear what caused the woman to pass out.

No other information was available.

