Mission Fed Art Walk Returns to San Diego This Weekend

The popular Mission Fed Art Walk returns to San Diego in person at its normal time for the first time since the pandemic began.

“We are setting up for the 38th annual mission Fed Art Walk and we are just so excited for it to be back to its normal time of year in beautiful springtime San Diego and we are just really expecting a lot of San Diegans and those from all over Southern California to come down and enjoy two full days of great artwork,” Mission Fed PR & Communications Manager Courtney Pendleton said.

The art festival is one of the longest-running in Southern California and is expected to see around 250 artists display their artwork.

“I think what’s so great about the Mission Fed Art Walk is it makes art accessible for everyone and being able to come down and walk 15 blocks of just artists lined across the streets,” Pendleton said.

Among the artwork displayed at the art festival will be photographs, paintings, and sculptures. Some of the artwork that will be displayed at the art festival have been in progress for a while.

“I spend about a month on each painting so that’s in a room by myself no one gets to see that so to finally come out here and share that with everyone is an amazing experience,” Artist Tyson King said.

Many locals NBC 7 spoke with are also excited for the return of one of the festivals that San Diegans enjoyed before the pandemic.

“I know that as far as me and my family we are excited to see things opening back up in San Diego slowly but surely,” San Diegan Katharine Perez said.

The art festival begins at 11a.m. on Saturday and continues until 6 p.m. On Sunday the festivals schedule will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.