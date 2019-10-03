A driver was arrested after crashing into a San Diego police car and then into a second vehicle as evacuations were underway in Mission Beach for a gas leak Wednesday night.

The San Diego Police Department said a vehicle crashed into one of its patrol cars just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of Strandway and Ventura Place.

The patrol car was parked and blocking access to a roadway after a three-quarter-inch gas line erupted in the area that morning.

After striking the parked patrol car, the driver went on to crash into another vehicle that was heading southbound on Strandway.

Road Closure, Evacuations Because of Mission Beach Gas Leak

SDPD confirmed the driver was arrested.

The gas leak, located along Mission Boulevard, was capped early Thursday after spewing natural gas into the surrounding neighborhood for more than half a day. It forced dozens of residents to evacuate and cut power to hundreds.