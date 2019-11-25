The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search operation off the coast of Mission Bay Monday after a body was found floating in the water with signs of a potential second body.

At around 11:30 a.m., a boater discovered the body floating nearly 6 miles from shore and contacted lifeguards with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

A life jacket was strapped to the body, SDFD said. A second life jacket was found floating in the area, prompting the Coast Guard to search for a possible second body.

The Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter is assisting in the search.

No other information was available.

