Boater Finds 1 Body, 2 Life Jackets in Waters Off Mission Bay Shore: USCG - NBC 7 San Diego
By Andrew Johnson

Published 9 minutes ago

    File photo of U.S. Coast Guard.

    The U.S. Coast Guard launched a search operation off the coast of Mission Bay Monday after a body was found floating in the water with signs of a potential second body.

    At around 11:30 a.m., a boater discovered the body floating nearly 6 miles from shore and contacted lifeguards with San Diego Fire-Rescue.

    A life jacket was strapped to the body, SDFD said. A second life jacket was found floating in the area, prompting the Coast Guard to search for a possible second body.

    The Coast Guard Cutter Sea Otter is assisting in the search.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

