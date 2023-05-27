Mission Bay

Mission Bay Motorcycle Crash Closes Road For Hours

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A motorcycle crash closed roads for several hours in Mission Bay Saturday. (San Diego Police Department)
San Diego Police Department

A motorcycle and vehicle crash in Mission Bay Saturday afternoon closed eastbound West Mission Bay Drive between Mission Boulevard to the Ingraham Street connector for several hours, San Diego police said.

Eastbound West Mission Bay is now open, but traffic is heavily impacted in Mission Beach, Mission Bay and Pacific Beach areas.

Expect delays of up to 5 minutes, according to Sigalert.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

