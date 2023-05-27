Mission Bay Motorcycle Crash Closes Road For Hours

A motorcycle and vehicle crash in Mission Bay Saturday afternoon closed eastbound West Mission Bay Drive between Mission Boulevard to the Ingraham Street connector for several hours, San Diego police said.

Eastbound West Mission Bay is now open, but traffic is heavily impacted in Mission Beach, Mission Bay and Pacific Beach areas.

Update: Eastbound West Mission Bay is open. Traffic remains heavily impacted in the Mission Beach, Mission Bay, and Pacific Beach neighborhoods. https://t.co/aokDWJLr8s — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 28, 2023

Expect delays of up to 5 minutes, according to Sigalert.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.