A car struck a pedestrian and then another vehicle before launching over a fence and into a parking lot in Pacific Beach Monday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

At around 1:15 p.m., a grey BMW struck a pedestrian near the intersection of Mission Bay Drive and Garnet Avenue. The pedestrian, a 67-year-old man, landed in a southbound lane on Mission Bay Drive.

The grey car then continued into the intersection and collided with a white four-door sedan.

The grey car was launched over a fence and into a parking lot of a business in the area. It came to rest upside down with extensive damage to its body. The white car came to a rest partially on the sidewalk, its rear bumper fell off, and its trunk was opened and smashed.

The pedestrian suffered life-threatening head injuries, a broken pelvis and internal injuries. He and and another person involved were transported to a nearby hospital, officials said.

Witness Jesus Ruiz told NBC 7 he saw the pedestrian “fly” after being struck.

Ruiz said he stopped his car and attempted to control traffic, so others wouldn’t interfere with the victim lying in the middle of the street.

Gabe Orellana also saw the crash, which he said, “Seemed like a little bit of a movie.”

“Basically, we just kind of saw the car fly in the air,” he told NBC 7.

Orellana and another man pulled the driver out of the grey car, which appeared to be smoking at that point.

“He said he was OK, and we’re just like, ‘Woah, hey, sit down,’” Orellana said.

SDPD shut down Garnet Avenue in both directions between Morena Boulevard and Bond Street. Additionally, southbound Mission Bay Drive was closed and northbound Mission Bay Drive had only one lane open from Damon Avenue to Garnet Avenue.

The intersection was expected to be re-opened after 5 p.m.

The driver is not facing charges at the moment and police tell NBC 7 that neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have contributed to this crash.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.