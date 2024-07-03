Mission Bay

Mission Bay alleged kidnapping attempt was actually child custody dispute: San Diego police

The man who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the incident was later absolved

By Renee Schmiedeberg

San Diego police determined on Wednesday that an alleged armed kidnapping attempt in Mission Bay last weekend was actually an ongoing child custody dispute, according to the agency.

The man who police arrested was later determined to not be involved and no firearm was located, the San Diego Police Department said. There is no public safety threat related to the incident, police said.

San Diego police originally reported that they were looking for three armed kidnapping suspects after receiving a call about an attempted kidnapping near south Tecolote Shores in Mission Bay on June 29.

At the time, the agency used boats, officers on foot patrol and a helicopter to search for the suspects and ensure a weapon was not left in the area.

So far, SDPD have detained a person of interest, but they are looking for two more suspects -- and a weapon. NBC 7’s Jeanette Quezada has the latest.

