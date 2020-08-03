missing person

Missing Woman With Autism Last Seen Leaving Barrio Logan Home

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An undated image of Kaedyn Carmon.
San Diego Police Department

San Diego police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman with the mental capacity of a 9 to 11-year-old who went missing in Barrio Logan.

Kaedyn Carmon, 18, was last seen Sunday leaving her Barrio Logan home just before 6 p.m. Police said she wandered off in an unknown direction after an argument.

Carmon was diagnosed with Autism and has the mental capacity of a child, authorities said.

She is described as having black hair, brown eyes, stands at about 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighs approximately 260 pounds. Carmon was last seen wearing a maroon tank top, pink shorts and pink Crocs shoes.

Anyone who has seen the missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to call the San Diego Police Department at (619) 531-2000 and refer to case #20-5000640.

