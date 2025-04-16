SDPD looking for at-risk woman missing from nursing home in Birdland

The San Diego Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 47-year-old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with diabetes, has a diminished mental capacity and who was reported missing after she was last seen in San Diego.

Azucena Horta Cuentas was reported missing from The Shores Post-Acute Nursing Home at 2828 Meadow Lark Drive around 4 p.m. Tuesday, the San Diego Police Department said.

Horta Cuentas is Latina, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 230 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a red sweatshirt with black polka dots and gray sweatpants. Horta Cuentas may be wearing a medical style bracelet with contact information, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Horta Cuentas or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 619-531-2000 and reference San Diego Police Department, case no. 25-500633.