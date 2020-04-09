Missing Woman in Early Stages of Dementia Sought

San Diego police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 63-year-old woman with memory loss who is considered at-risk.

Ernestine Edwards was last seen April 1 walking in the area of 4700 Beech Street, police said. Her loved ones believe she was heading home to the 6300 block of Imperial Avenue prior to her disappearance. She has used public transportation in the past but typically walks to get around.

Edwards suffers from memory loss and is believed to be in the early stages of dementia. She was reported missing on Wednesday.

She is described as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has seen Edwards or who knows of her whereabouts is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or Detective Shelly Luna at 619-531-2938 during business hours.